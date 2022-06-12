D.C.-area forecast: Heating up with multiple storm chances the next few days

Today (Sunday): Morning showers (with isolated thunder possible) should give way to partial afternoon sunshine. It’s a mild and humid day with temperatures rising into the 70s by late morning, afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s, and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Scattered storms should develop after 2 or 3 p.m. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain possible through about 10 p.m., some of which could still be strong to severe. Skies are mostly cloudy with muggy lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Light winds continue from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...
Tomorrow (Monday): The workweek starts partly to mostly sunny with daytime highs heating up to near 90. It’s hot and steamy with high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70). A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow evening: Just a chance of an isolated early-evening storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy. (Turn up the air conditioning.) Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
We’ll have to monitor for a cluster of potentially intense storms that could track our way late Monday night or early Tuesday. After that, it’s another warm and humid day, with Tuesday’s highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Confidence: Low
Wednesday looks mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a storm. Highs should reach the upper 80s to near 90 again, so be sure to stay well hydrated and take breaks if you will be spending long periods outdoors. Confidence: Medium