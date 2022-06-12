D.C.-area forecast: Heating up with multiple storm chances the next few days

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 4/10: A steamy and possibly stormy end to the weekend, with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the afternoon into evening. Express forecast Today: Warm and humid, a.m. showers, p.m. storms. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Evening storms possible, stuffy and humid. Lows: Upper 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storm? Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail It’s an unsettled week ahead with multiple storm chances and plenty of summer heat and humidity. Some storms could be severe this afternoon into evening with the potential for damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. We’re also watching the chance for a cluster of strong to severe storms moving through late Monday night or early Tuesday.

Today (Sunday): Morning showers (with isolated thunder possible) should give way to partial afternoon sunshine. It’s a mild and humid day with temperatures rising into the 70s by late morning, afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s, and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Scattered storms should develop after 2 or 3 p.m. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain possible through about 10 p.m., some of which could still be strong to severe. Skies are mostly cloudy with muggy lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Light winds continue from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The workweek starts partly to mostly sunny with daytime highs heating up to near 90. It’s hot and steamy with high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70). A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow evening: Just a chance of an isolated early-evening storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy. (Turn up the air conditioning.) Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

We’ll have to monitor for a cluster of potentially intense storms that could track our way late Monday night or early Tuesday. After that, it’s another warm and humid day, with Tuesday’s highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Confidence: Low

Wednesday looks mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a storm. Highs should reach the upper 80s to near 90 again, so be sure to stay well hydrated and take breaks if you will be spending long periods outdoors. Confidence: Medium

