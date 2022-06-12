PM Update: Strong storms possible tonight. A bit hotter on Monday.

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Early showers and thunderstorms were a bit of a surprise this morning. As a result, it took a little while for the clouds to break up and for the sun to pop out. But now that we’ve got some daytime heating, the risk of more showers and storms developing increases as we head into the evening hours. Keep an eye out for any severe weather notifications, as a few of these storms could become quite strong. After some early morning showers tomorrow, the heat and humidity build back in again for Monday.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain likely in the early evening hours, gradually diminishing in coverage before midnight. Some of these thunderstorms will feature heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. It will clear out overnight but remain warm and humid, with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

Tomorrow (Monday): A batch of showers and storms will slide through in the morning hours, before mostly sunny skies develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees, and humidity will be high. A few isolated showers and storms are possible late in the afternoon. Partly cloudy and warm at night, with lows in the upper 60s and humidity levels of near 100 percent.

Dangerous heat waves in Africa and Europe: It’s not just the western United States that will be under the influence of an extended heat wave this week. Large parts of northern Africa and southern Europe have experienced some extremely hot temperatures recently. The story will remain the same next week as a stronger heat wave is expected to build and expand across a large part of Europe.

Today 12 June was another very hot day in North Africa and South Europe with 47C at Faya (Chad), 0.6C from national heat record.

In Morocco 44.9C at Kasba Tadla and Beni Mellal and hottest June night ever at Fes with Tmin of 27.5C.

In Spain 43.0C at Andujar,in France up to 38.6C https://t.co/bEn6BwHwbA — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) June 12, 2022

