PM Update: Isolated rumble into evening, and bigger storms threaten early Tuesday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We tallied our fourth day at or above 90 this year as most of the area reached and surpassed that mark. With dew points in the 60s to near 70, it certainly feels like summer. And also like summer, we’re watching a storm complex to our northwest. For now it seems like the worst of it may miss to the south, but it’ll be close and could hit us square on. Tomorrow? More of the same, once clouds are out of here.

Through Tonight: A couple showers or storms are possible this evening. For the most part it’s sultry and still. Warmth persists through the night as clouds increase after midnight. Scattered to numerous showers and storms become probable in the sunrise period, with remnants of a storm complex likely passing the area in the 6-10 a.m. timeframe.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

As outlined in a detailed look at the unfolding severe weather event, some of these storms could produce damaging winds, and it’s possible that damaging winds could be widespread. Lows are near or a bit above 70. Winds are light and variable but turning to come from the north.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Any showers and storms that are around could be strong to severe through mid-morning or so, with showers remaining possible into the midday before tapering during the afternoon. We should see some clearing, and it’s still rather soupy. Highs reach the mid-80s and perhaps upper 80s with enough sun.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Advertisement

Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are both low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen are low.

Missing: 90s? Although few would complain, we’ve arguably had a slow start to 90-degree season. Today’s fourth of the year gets us back nearer the average of five for the date. Last year, we were zooming along, with seven 90-degree days to date. 1991 is the leader through June 13, with an astounding 16 90-degree days at this point.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article