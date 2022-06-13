D.C.-area forecast: A steamy week that could brew some big storms

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 4/10: Muggy heat arrives, and menacing storms may not be far behind. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, isolated shower or storm possible. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, downpours, storms possible, mostly after midnight. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Mainly a.m. showers and storms; otherwise, partly sunny. Highs: 82 to 86. Forecast in detail The record-setting heat wave in the Southwest is bulging eastward, and the edge of it will ooze into the Washington region starting today. The hot and muggy weather will persist through the workweek, but the worst of the heat will remain to our west and south. Because we’ll lie in the transition zone between that stifling heat and cooler air to the north, we’ll be in a favorable spot for storms, which could be intense at times.

Today (Monday): We’ll have cloudier and sunnier intervals today, and enough heat to push highs to near 90 degrees. It’s rather humid, too, with dew points climbing to near 70. We can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm, but we should be dry for the most part. Winds are mostly light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a warm, muggy night, and we’ll need to keep a close eye on the weather to our west and northwest. A complex of showers and thunderstorms could move into the area between midnight and morning. Lots of questions remain about where it will track, what time it might come through and how strong it will be. If it’s intense and hits us head on, we could have heavy rain and some damaging wind gusts. But a glancing blow or miss are also possible. Lows are near 70. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The overnight storm complex may still be passing through during the morning or just arriving, bringing the possibility of some early downpours. We should have some afternoon sunshine with humid afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. An isolated shower or storm could pop up late. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: We’ll have a slight chance of evening showers and storms. But it’s probably dry for the most part while remaining rather muggy, with lows close to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are both partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs should be back up to near 90. We’ll again need to keep our eyes peeled to the west and northwest for the possibility of approaching storms — although they may end up being most numerous north of the Mason-Dixon Line. Overnight lows remain close to 70. Confidence: Medium

One more muggy day on Friday, with highs near 90. An approaching cold front offers a strong chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. We should clear out Friday night, with lows falling into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Assuming Friday’s front clears, the weekend should be a good one. While subject to change, the pattern looks to support sunny skies, lower humidity and highs in the low 80s. Saturday night should be nice and refreshing, with lows in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

