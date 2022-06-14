PM Update: Relatively pleasant tonight and toasty again Wednesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Although we didn’t see too much in the way of storminess this morning, clouds from the complex that dived out of the Ohio Valley kept our skies gray. Highs rebounded toward the mid-80s this afternoon, and those temperatures were accompanied by moderate to high levels of humidity, helping it feel like midsummer out there.

Through Tonight: Clouds that lingered most of the day will be out of here once we get through the evening, leaving us mainly clear overnight. There should be good viewing of the full supermoon! Muggy lows will be in the mid-60s to near 70. Winds will be light and variable after sunset. Some very isolated fog may form in the usual spots.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll see a good deal of sun throughout the day. Humidity will be down slightly but still moderate, so not exactly comfortable. Highs will try for the mid- and upper 80s in most spots. Winds will be from the south, around five to 10 mph.

Advertisement

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen, weed pollen and mold spores are all low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

Blas: The second tropical cyclone of the season has developed in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Tropical Storm Blas, a low-end 45-mph storm at the moment, is expected to become a hurricane as it continues west into open waters in the days ahead.

Newly formed tropical storm Blas off the SW Mexican coast is expected to become a hurricane later this week. No immediate risks to land https://t.co/4XSv15bmC1 pic.twitter.com/wjPeHlHf9B — Kerrin Jeromin (@KerrinJeromin) June 14, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article