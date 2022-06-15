D.C.-area forecast: Hot and humid ahead of what looks like a wonderful weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Classic summer heat and humidity, but neither overly extreme, with no more than an isolated storm. Could be a lot worse. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, hot, moderately humid. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Isolated to scattered showers/storms. Lows: Upper 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: A few a.m. showers/storms possible, humid. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail If we can tolerate some pretty typical June weather the next few days, we’ve got a glorious weekend waiting in the wings. We’re warm and fairly humid today and tomorrow, with a shower or storm possible at times, and perhaps a better chance of showers and storms late Thursday night. Friday is then mostly dry and hot, before a sunny weekend with low humidity and a refreshing breeze.

Today (Wednesday): Kind of your average mid-June weekday, albeit a bit on the hot side, with mostly sunny skies and moderate humidity. Morning temperatures rise into the 70s to near 80, with afternoon highs near 90, and the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Only an isolated shower or storm possible with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Thursday): There could be a few shower or storms around during the morning hours with plenty of clouds. We should turn partly sunny by afternoon with highs near 90 again and trending a touch a more humid later in the day. Winds are light but steady from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower and storm chances increase during the evening and overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The air is muggy and mild with lows only falling to the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Still the chance of a lingering shower or thunderstorm early Friday, but otherwise increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity. And hot, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-90s. Friday night lows drop back to the 60s as cooler air arrives. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks phenomenal with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, a refreshing breeze from the northwest, and highs near 80. Nice and cool Saturday night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article