PM Update: Showers, thunderstorms are decent bet for Thursday morning

Through Tonight: There’s an outside shot of a storm through sunset. If any happen, they could be intense. Most of that should stay west in the mountains. Partly cloudy skies this evening will turn cloudier overnight. Lows will make the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some showers or storms may dot the area as soon as 5 a.m. or so. Winds will be from the south-southeast around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Scattered showers and storms may continue through 10 a.m. or thereabouts. Any storms could be locally strong, although coverage is uncertain. Skies will trend clearer during the midday, and it should be rather sunny much of the afternoon. We’ll need to watch northwest again late to see whether showers and storms move this way into the night. Highs near 90 will feel still hotter thanks to high humidity and dew points near 70. Winds will be out of the south, around 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Morning boomers: Another potential round of morning storminess is on the way for Thursday. While the odds of some showers and storms seem pretty good, intensity might be another question.

Given the diurnal minimum of heating early in the day, any storms will struggle against that. CWG’s Jeff Halverson also points out, “A lot of this may be elevated — it’s coming down on the eastern side of the warm front.”

Elevated storms typically sit above a stable layer closer to the ground. It doesn’t necessarily keep the storms from happening, but it can limit how much wind can reach the ground and does tend to limit the risk of severe weather.

As with recent events, rainfall may be locally heavy enough to cause some flooding.

