PM Update: Severe thunderstorm watch through the evening

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Severe thunderstorm watch until midnight * Temperatures crested in the mid- and upper 80s today. With the humidity in the air, it made it feel more like 90s. The combo of heat and humidity has also kicked off some storms to our west that are now moving into the area. They’re with us into evening, with the potential for damaging winds and some hail, along with downpours of heavy rain.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms continue through this evening. Storms can be locally intense, with some wind damage possible, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Localized flooding is also possible, if storms repeatedly hit the same spot. Temperatures range from about 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are from the south-southwest around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly to mostly sunny and hot conditions are here for the end of the workweek. High temperatures are in the low and mid-90s. Winds are from the west around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. A storm is possible, but probably mainly south and southeast of our area.

