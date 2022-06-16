D.C.-area forecast: Storms threaten in the morning and evening today

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: A little too hot and humid even for mid-June and a possible thunderstorm wake-up call. Express forecast Today: Possible a.m. storms, then partly cloudy and humid. Highs: 86-90

Tonight: Evening storms possible, very humid with calming winds. Lows: 69-75

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny and breezy with an isolated p.m. shower possible. Highs: 90-94 Forecast in detail Summertime heat and humidity are in full force into Friday with the main storm chances today. The weekend is near perfection (sunny, dry, mild); a super Juneteenth holiday and a real gift for all the dads out there too.

Today (Thursday): Scattered storms are a good bet early-to-mid morning but things should calm down by later in the morning with partial clearing. South winds are light and humidity builds through the day. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s with a few spots likely to hit 90. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Another band of showers is possible in the evening. It is still too early to say if there is much of a severe storm threat, but it certainly can’t be ruled out. Lows are mainly in the muggy low 70s (with dew points near 70). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Friday): West winds become gusty and skies clear with highs climbing into the lower 90s. High humidity gradually declines but not fast enough! It is sufficiently steamy to for some afternoon clouds and an isolated shower or two. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies quickly clear in the evening. Northwest breezes are hard at work all night ushering in much drier and noticeably cooler conditions. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday is nearly nonstop sunshine graced by low humidity. While a bit on the breezy side, who can complain about highs in the mid-70s to near 80? Overnight is clear with lows ranging through the 50s. Confidence: High

Sunny, dry, and mild is a perfect combo for Juneteenth (Sunday) and a very nice present from Mother Nature to all the dads. Highs are again in the mid-70s to near 80. Overnight lows fall into the 50s. Confidence: High

Monday is still a winner with mainly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

