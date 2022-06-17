PM Update: D.C. soars to record 99, but much cooler air is on the way

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors A west wind is a warm wind around here, and Friday certainly proved it. Highs were above forecast, with Washington reaching a record 99 degrees, besting 97 from this date in 2014. Other local stations also set records. But if you step out into the heat this afternoon, you might notice humidity is waning. That’s a sign that this weekend will feel quite different.

Through Tonight: An isolated shower or storm will dot the area into early evening. Otherwise, humidity is falling off behind the front. That should help temperatures dip relatively quickly. Skies will be mainly clear overnight as we settle in the low and mid-60s by sunrise. We should have occasional gusty winds from the northwest.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine rules. You might be a little shocked to step outside — in this case because the shock will be so nice. Highs are expected to be in the mid- to upper 70s. The main downside will be that gusty northwest wind. It should blow around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

Sunday: Coming off lows in the 50s, Father’s Day will be another winner. Tons of sun and low humidity is pinch yourself kind of weather this time of year. Temperatures should reach the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will again be gusty out of the northwest.

Record heat: Temperatures overperformed Friday, leaving us with record highs. We can thank a “downsloping” wind off the mountains for the assist. A west wind is moving down in elevation as it reaches our area. That process is called compressional heating.

In addition to the record heat, it is the earliest in the year that Washington has hit 99 degrees or greater since 2011, when it reached 99 on June 8. Last summer it never even got that hot.

Other locations in the region also tied or set records Friday. Baltimore tied a record 96 degrees, and Dulles International Airport surpassed a record for the date, reaching 96 degrees, as well.

