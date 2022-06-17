D.C.-area forecast: Quite hot today. Slight storm chance, mainly south of town.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny and it’s feeling quite summery. We may see slight chances for showers — especially midday into the afternoon. Thunderstorms, perhaps by afternoon, may favor popping south and southeast of the city. A couple could be strong. Before any of that, hot high temperatures in the low to mid-90s are likely. West-southwest winds around 15 mph could gust near 25 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies should stay mostly clear. Northwest breezes near 10 mph try to keep bringing in the drier, crisper air. Although temperatures may only get down in the 60s regionwide, they’ll feel more pleasant than we’ve had recently. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunny with lower humidity (dew points below 50 degrees!). Northwesterly winds are the mechanism bringing us this cooler, drier air, but they may gust near 25 mph. It couldn’t be an easy transition, eh? High temperatures are currently eyeing the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies should stay mostly clear. Breezes try to calm, but slowly. Low temperatures bottom out in the 50s throughout the region. Windows open time! Confidence: Medium-High
Juneteenth (Sunday): Sunshine and pleasant temperatures continue. A double-holiday shared with Father’s Day. Great for everyone with high temperatures in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees again. Dew points may get very dry, into the 30s, producing some small static electricity again or even some dry skin. Weather whiplash! A slight breeze is still possible. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies may turn partly cloudy. Breezes should calm. Low temperatures again fall into crisp territory — 50s throughout the region. Confidence: Medium-High
The 80s return for high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, along with a few more clouds. High temperatures aim for around 80 to mid-80s on Monday, and mid- to upper 80s on Tuesday. Dew points are no longer dry, but not yet in truly humid territory, either. A stray shower is possible by Tuesday as well. Confidence: Medium