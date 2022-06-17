D.C.-area forecast: Quite hot today. Slight storm chance, mainly south of town.

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: It’s still too hot with muggy, humid dew points not dropping fast enough. Slight shower and storm chances late day, mainly south. Express forecast Today: Slight shower and storm chances. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, slight breeze. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

Sunday: Sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80. Forecast in detail We’ve got one last hot day today before heat and humidity relief fully build in tomorrow and Sunday. We’ll watch today’s strong storm chance, only slight, and mainly south of town. Breezes may be a bit of a bother to some over the next two to three days, but they may prove refreshing at times, too. Temperatures stay comfortable until the new workweek, but even then the warmth and humidity are slow to increase.

Today (Friday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny and it’s feeling quite summery. We may see slight chances for showers — especially midday into the afternoon. Thunderstorms, perhaps by afternoon, may favor popping south and southeast of the city. A couple could be strong. Before any of that, hot high temperatures in the low to mid-90s are likely. West-southwest winds around 15 mph could gust near 25 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies should stay mostly clear. Northwest breezes near 10 mph try to keep bringing in the drier, crisper air. Although temperatures may only get down in the 60s regionwide, they’ll feel more pleasant than we’ve had recently. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunny with lower humidity (dew points below 50 degrees!). Northwesterly winds are the mechanism bringing us this cooler, drier air, but they may gust near 25 mph. It couldn’t be an easy transition, eh? High temperatures are currently eyeing the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies should stay mostly clear. Breezes try to calm, but slowly. Low temperatures bottom out in the 50s throughout the region. Windows open time! Confidence: Medium-High

Juneteenth (Sunday): Sunshine and pleasant temperatures continue. A double-holiday shared with Father’s Day. Great for everyone with high temperatures in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees again. Dew points may get very dry, into the 30s, producing some small static electricity again or even some dry skin. Weather whiplash! A slight breeze is still possible. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies may turn partly cloudy. Breezes should calm. Low temperatures again fall into crisp territory — 50s throughout the region. Confidence: Medium-High

The 80s return for high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, along with a few more clouds. High temperatures aim for around 80 to mid-80s on Monday, and mid- to upper 80s on Tuesday. Dew points are no longer dry, but not yet in truly humid territory, either. A stray shower is possible by Tuesday as well. Confidence: Medium

