D.C.-area forecast: A stunning June weekend, with a side of breeziness

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: It's on the cool and breezy side. I'm only subtracting for the breeze. Express forecast Today: Mainly sunny, breezy. Highs: 74-78.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, less breezy. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80. Forecast in detail After hitting 99 on Friday, this weekend’s temperatures are going to feel a bit odd. In a good way, though. This year, we’ve managed to keep the cold fronts coming into summer. That’s good news considering these pulses of heat have been impressive. Keep in mind: Washington didn’t hit 99 at all in 2021. But looking at weather modeling into next week, it might not be too long until we are threatening that kind of number again.

Today (Saturday): This is one of those days you strain to find a cloud much of the time. Despite that fact, it’s quite comfortable and even a bit cool for the time of year. We might be on the line when it comes to wind gusts for the Nice Day Stamp, but given it’s late June and was 99 yesterday, I couldn’t help it. Those winds are out of the northwest around 15 mph, with gusts near 25 or 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Humidity keeps tumbling into the night, which means it’s going to feel legitimately cool after dark. You might want a layer or two, as lows fall into the 50s under mainly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Juneteenth is looking a lot like today. Perhaps slightly warmer and slightly less windy. Sounds great to me. Grab the sunscreen with that powerful near-solstice sun beating down. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds are from the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 or 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear conditions persist. It’s another cool one, with lows mainly in a mid-50s to near 60 range. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

If you can extend the weekend, you might want to. Monday is looking mighty fine from here. It’s another day of plentiful sun and temperatures on the cool side of typical for the time of year. There could be a shower or storm late, as highs rise into the low 80s. Confidence: Medium

Heat surges back on for Tuesday. Information is a bit mixed on how quick we transition from pleasantness of days prior. That in mind, highs above 90 seem like a decent bet, and it could be a bit above that even. We’ll probably need to eyeball a storm risk as we close in as well. Confidence: Medium

