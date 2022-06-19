D.C.-area forecast: Pleasant today, with dry conditions into early week

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Fathers, hold onto your hats. It’s sunny, comfortable and breezy once again. Express forecast Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool and breezy early. Lows: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Sunny and still comfortable Highs: Low 80s. Forecast in detail As we celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day, it’s a comfortable and enjoyable one to be outdoors. We catch a break from hot and humid conditions with temperatures a few degrees below average and dew points as low as the 30s, which is very dry for the time of year. It will remain pleasant into the early half of the week.

Today (Sunday): A light jacket may be needed early as we wake up to below-average temperatures in the mid-50s. A cool northwesterly breeze lingers throughout the day, with winds between 10-15 mph and peak gusts reaching 25 or 30 mph. It’s a bright, sunny day with dew points in the 30s and a comfortable feel. Like yesterday, winds might be on the border of “Nice Day” criteria, but it’s June and it’s close enough. Enjoy! Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies remain overnight with lows still running as much as 5 to 10 degrees below average, ranging across the 50s most spots to near 60 in the city. Winds start to calm and it’s a good night to open the windows and get some fresh air. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Sunny skies continue. It’s less breezy, with continued northwesterly winds. A comfortable feel remains with a daytime high around 80 degrees and dew points in the still-quite-dry 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds, but it remains dry. The added cloud cover will bump up overnight lows to near-average in the low 60s. I think you could still get away with another night without the A/C. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A temperature upswing on the way as readings go from a few degrees below average on Sunday to perhaps a handful above average by Tuesday. Skies are mostly sunny as temperatures shoot for 90 or so. There’s a bit of uncertainty here as temperatures could be a little warmer or a bit cooler. Check back in closing! Confidence: Low-Medium

An approaching warm front should trigger scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Daytime highs again rise into the 90s. Enjoy the break from the air conditioning we have now, because by midweek we will have to crank it up once again. The severe weather threat for Wednesday looks low at this point, but we’ll keep an eye out. Confidence: Medium

