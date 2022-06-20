PM Update: Cloudier through early Tuesday, with a passing shower possible

Placeholder while article actions load

Although temperatures have been ticking back up, today still fell squarely in the amazing zone. Highs in the low 80s felt cooler than that thanks to low humidity and some wind. You might notice high clouds streaming in this afternoon and evening. They’ll fill our skies tonight into early Tuesday and lower a bit. There’s just a small chance of a passing shower before sunshine returns.

Through Tonight: Clouds take over for much of the night. That blanket helps keep us warmer than recent nights. Low temperatures range across the 60s. Winds are light from the west. There could be a sprinkle toward dawn.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): There might be a couple showers around in the morning, and clouds are still with us into the midday. We should see pretty rapid clearing into afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid-80s to near 90 for highs. Humidity is ticking back up, so you may notice that by late day. Winds blow from the south around five to 10 mph.

UFO clouds: Gravity waves — also called mountain waves in this case — form when air flowing over the ridges of the Appalachians cause eddies that become large standing waves. They are common in the area thanks to our proximity to the mountains. Sometimes the waves take it a step further and become lenticular clouds, which take on an appearance of stacked saucers. That was the case today as winds blow in from the north.

Very cool... yes-- these do have lenticular structure-- they form as air blows over the mountains to the west. We had some like this in March. See: https://t.co/oucGskP2Gu https://t.co/Vg7VKVXNsM — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) June 20, 2022

