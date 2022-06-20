D.C.-area forecast: Monday is perfection, but mugginess, storm chances return midweek

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: Today’s the climax of an amazing run of June weather! Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, gentle breeze. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Possible thunderstorm. Lows: 60 to 65.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, more humid. Highs: 84 to 88. Forecast in detail Our streak of stellar June weather keeps going for one last day before more typical mugginess returns — coinciding with Tuesday’s summer solstice. Like last week, though, the most oppressive heat and humidity largely stays to our south and west. But, because we’ll sit in the transition zone between the heat to the south and cooler air to the northeast, storms will be possible at times.

Today (Monday): Today’s weather is tough to beat. The strong weekend breezes ease, but the low humidity (dew points in the 40s) and sunny skies hang on. Highs are near 80, with winds from the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: A warm front attempts to push through the region overnight. That increases cloud cover and offers about a 30 percent of a shower or thunderstorm. It’s not as refreshing as previous nights, with lows mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We can’t totally rule out a morning shower or thunderstorm (20 percent chance) before skies become partly sunny. It’s more humid than previous days (dew points climbing above 60) but still not bad, with highs mostly in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The first official night of summer is pretty nice. It’s partly cloudy and mild with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

On Wednesday, we’re right along the edge of a broiling heat dome that’s bringing record heat to our west and south and much cooler air to the north and northeast. Showers and storms may form to our northwest and ride southeast through the area, especially in the afternoon and evening. It’s probably hot and muggy, with highs near 90; however, there’s some chance the cooler wedge of air to our north seeps into the area, resulting in substantially cooler temperatures. Showers are probable Wednesday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Partly sunny on Thursday and Friday with seasonably warm and muggy conditions. Highs both days range from the mid-80s to near 90. We could have a few storms around late Thursday, while Friday offers a better shot at staying dry. Lows are mainly between 65 and 70. Confidence: Medium

We should hold on to the typically warm and humid conditions into the weekend, with partly sunny skies both days and just a slight chance of late-day storms. Highs are probably near 90, with lows 65 to 70. They should be pretty good days for the pool or beach. Confidence: Medium

