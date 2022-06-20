Summer solstice 2022: A guide to the longest day of the year

Placeholder while article actions load

Early dawn, late dusk. If you’ve been enjoying these enchantingly long, bright days, Tuesday is a day to savor. June 21 is the summer solstice, the longest day and shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 2022 summer solstice arrives at 5:14 a.m. Eastern time. At this precise moment the sun appears directly over the Tropic of Cancer — as far north as it appears in the sky all year. Around the solstice, the sun’s northward movement in the sky appears to pause briefly before reversing direction for the next six months.

The sun traces its longest and highest path through the sky, and you can observe sunrise and sunset at its northernmost points along the horizon.

What causes the solstice?

Solstices, equinoxes and seasons occur because the Earth doesn’t orbit the sun completely upright. Instead, Earth’s axis is tilted by about 23.5 degrees, which causes each hemisphere to receive different amounts of sunlight throughout the year.

“The Earth’s axis always points the same direction, so as the planet makes its way around the sun, each hemisphere sees varying amounts of sunlight,” Capital Weather Gang’s Jeremy Deaton explained in a 2019 article.

In June, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, bringing us more direct sunlight and warmer temperatures. Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, June 21 marks the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year.

How much daylight do we see on the solstice?

Daylight hours on the summer solstice depend on latitude: The closer you move toward the North Pole, the more time the sun spends above the horizon. The sun is up for 16 hours in Seattle, but only 13 hours and 45 minutes in Miami.

Washington, D.C., sees about 14 hours 54 minutes of daylight on the summer solstice, with sunrise at 5:42 a.m. and sunset at 8:36 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

Hours of daylight on the summer solstice. pic.twitter.com/O7F2v4ngu4 — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 19, 2022

To experience the midnight sun, you would have to head toward the Arctic Circle, where the sun continuously circles the sky all day.

Yet while the summer solstice has the longest day length, we don’t see our earliest sunrise or latest sunset on June 21. Calculated down to the second, the earliest sunrise in Washington was at 5:42 a.m. on June 13, while the latest sunset occurs at 8:37 p.m. on June 27. The misalignment happens because of Earth’s tilt and our elliptical orbit around the sun.

Every location in the Lower 48 had a later sunrise this morning that they did yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PTIzuB18MY — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 19, 2022

Why do we celebrate the solstice?

Humans throughout history have celebrated the solstices with rituals such as bonfires and ceremonial dances to mark the passage of the seasons. Some ancient cultures, such as the Maya or the Aztecs, even built special monuments to mark the sun’s changing path in the sky.

Stonehenge, which was built more than 5,000 years ago in modern-day England, is perhaps the best known of these prehistoric landmarks. Some historians think the large circle of free-standing stones was once a solar calendar used to track the seasons. That is because on the summer solstice, the rising sun aligns perfectly with the structure’s Heel Stone, positioned outside the structure’s main circle.

Today, thousands gather at Stonehenge each year to celebrate the solstices and equinoxes and the changing of the seasons.

When does summer actually begin?

Many people consider the summer solstice as the first day of summer, but there is no official definition for the start and end dates of the season. Meteorologists and climatologists define summer as the warmest three months of the year, from June 1 to Aug. 31.

Summerlike heat often arrives before the solstice, as we’ve already seen over a large portion of the Lower 48 and parts of Europe this month. However, the hottest day of the year typically doesn’t arrive until the second half of July for much of the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This seasonal lag happens because the amount of solar energy arriving at the ground is greater than the amount leaving the Earth for several weeks after the solstice. It’s largely driven by the oceans, which take longer than land to warm up and cool down, and release heat slowly over time.

But even though the dog days of summer are still upon us, the solstice signals a turning point toward shorter days and longer nights over the coming months.

