PM Update: Showers and thunderstorms may be intense late Wednesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Morning cloudiness was displaced by plentiful afternoon sunshine. Temperatures responded to the summer solstice sun by shooting up into the mid-80s most spots. With humidity still on the low side, not a bad day despite the clouds and borderline hot temperatures. Tomorrow feels more like classic June. And that often means rain around here.

Through Tonight: It’s still not truly humid, but moisture in the air is on the rise compared with how it has been recently. That keeps lows mainly in the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are from the northwest around five to 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny conditions of the morning turn cloudier with time. Amid a more humid air mass, showers and storms become likely in the afternoon, either developing nearby or dropping in from the north. Some of these could be severe (see more below). Highs are around 90. Winds are light and variable much of the day, although much stronger winds may be associated with any storms.

Advertisement

Wednesday storms: The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Level 2 of 5 “slight risk” for severe weather tomorrow. As a cold front moves our way, the main risk is for damaging gusts as strong as 65 mph or so. Lower but nonzero threats for hail or an isolated tornado also exist.

In addition to the storms, some localized heavy rain is possible. While other places have seen a good deal more this month, D.C. has recorded only 0.87 inches in June, which is the 18th-lowest value on record for the month through the 20th. By now, we would typically have seen closer to 3 inches for the month.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article