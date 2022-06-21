D.C.-area forecast: Dry air retreats, and humidity drips back into area

Placeholder while article actions load

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A satisfying summery story, but digits deducted following weekend weather spectacular Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy, warmer. Highs: 82-86.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, p.m. storms. Highs: 85-90. Forecast in detail After a trio of fantastic days, temperatures and humidity begin their upward trek toward more typical summer levels. But at least the heat won’t be as severe as what the Midwest and South are experiencing (90s and 100s). Storm chances increase in the coming days, as well, peaking late Wednesday, but they should clear the way for a partly to mostly sunny start to the weekend.

Today (Tuesday): After an isolated shower early, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures lift toward highs in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Humidity ticks up only slightly, with dew points from 55 to 60 by afternoon — still rather comfortable for the first day of summer. Light winds from the southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Humidity increases, with dew points drifting up to about 60 and low temperatures from the mid-60s to low 70s. Light breezes from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny with moderate humidity and highs in the mid-80s to near 90. We need to watch a much hotter air mass in the eastern Midwest that could try to sneak into the area, but for now, it looks like we get only a moderate taste of hotter weather. Scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms, which could be heavy, may also limit the degree of heat. Winds are light from the east but gusty around storms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. Lows range from the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday favors partly sunny skies with the continued chance for scattered showers and storms as highs range from the mid- to upper 80s with moderate humidity. Evening showers and thunderstorms are possible, with partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday features mostly sunny skies as highs hit the mid-80s and humidity is just a touch lower. Friday night looks partly cloudy, with lows in the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium

The final weekend of June probably brings typical summer weather, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, moderate humidity and mostly sunny skies. Saturday should be dry, but Sunday could see a few afternoon thunderstorms return. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night sees lows range from the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

