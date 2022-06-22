D.C.-area forecast: Storms likely later today and this evening; heavy rain and flooding possible

Placeholder while article actions load

*Flood Watch* from 3pm through this evening for far western sections. Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Definitely deteriorating compared with the recent nice weather. Could reach 90 degrees with late-day storms likely and flooding possible. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms developing. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Evening showers and storms likely. Lows: Upper 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Isolated to scattered showers possible. Highs: Mid-70s to low 80s. Forecast in detail Our string of really nice weather days has come to an end. Warmer air and a juiced-up atmosphere today set the stage for late-day storms. After that, the forecast isn’t too bad through the weekend, and in fact we’re briefly cooler and slightly less humid tomorrow, albeit with a few more showers possible. But then we’re looking at average summer heat and humidity Friday through Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Trending warmer today with highs heading for the upper 80s to low 90s under partly sunny skies, and we’re more humid (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). A stray shower is possible during the morning, with scattered showers and storms probably developing after 3 p.m. or so. Some of these could produce very heavy rain and flooding, with isolated damaging winds and hail possible, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain likely during the evening, and there could be areas that see repeated storms, before giving way to lighter showers overnight. Again, some of these storms could produce very heavy rain and flooding, with a chance of damaging winds and hail. Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy overnight and somewhat muggy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Isolated to scattered showers remain possible during the morning into early afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a steady breeze from the north hold temperatures back and bring the humidity down a notch. Highs should only get to the mid-70s to low 80s (with dew points in the low to mid-60s). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Not a bad summer evening. Skies should be partly cloudy with only a touch of mugginess and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday and Saturday look to be mostly sunny and dry days with high pressure in control. Highs warm up to the mid-80s to near 90 with moderate humidity. Friday night and Saturday night lows drop back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday trends a touch hotter and more humid with highs near 90. Should still see plenty of sunshine, but could see increasing clouds later in the day, and perhaps a shower or storm by late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Low-Medium

