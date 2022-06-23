PM Update: Patchy fog and drizzle tonight ahead of a mainly sunny Friday

Placeholder while article actions load

Temperatures got stuck in the 60s most of the day thanks to persistent cloud cover, morning showers and some drizzle. That’s pretty unusual for late June. But we did need the rain to soak the ground rather than evaporate. Sunshine should come back in a big way on Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Breaks in the clouds will increase this evening and into the night. Low clouds and some fog may redevelop at night given all the low-level moisture. If out, be mindful of the potential for visibility to rapidly change. Temperatures will dip to a near 60 to mid-60s range by dawn.

Tomorrow (Friday): Patchy fog and drizzle may linger a bit past sunrise on Friday, but we should see skies turn mostly sunny rather quickly. With the sun’s return, and that late June sun angle, temperatures should rise quickly. Highs will be in the mid-80s as humidity remains moderate. Winds will blow from the south at five to 10 mph.

Big gulp: Despite Wednesday’s storms, Washington managed to miss most out on most of the beneficial rainfall opportunities this month. The city rainfall stood at 0.87 inches, the 15th driest June to date on record as of Tuesday. Since then, 1.89 inches of rain fell, mostly Wednesday. The 2.76 inches that fell Thursday is still well short of the 4.2-inch average for the month in Washington. But the risk of one of the driest Junes on record vanished on a rain train.

