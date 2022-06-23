D.C.-area forecast: Showers end but clouds linger today; summer sizzle returns for weekend

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: The lower temperatures are a nice change of pace but still have to dodge a few showers. Express forecast Today: Scattered a.m. showers, cloudy p.m. Highs: 71-75

Tonight: Gradual clearing, calm winds. Lows: 57-63

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, minimal breeze. Highs: 81-85 Forecast in detail We temporarily interrupt summer for a spring day in the low 70s. Hold on tight because we rocket off to summer heat for the weekend with highs around 90. Other than lingering showers today it is dry until thunderstorms return with a welcome cold front on Monday.

Today (Thursday): Downpours should be over by dawn but a few showers may still linger through midday. Most of the area dries out during the afternoon though it stays mostly cloudy. Winds are light from the east and highs are only in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The main theme is gradual clearing and calm winds. Lows slip to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly sunny skies and calm winds with highs in the low to mid-80s should make pool denizens happier. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A great evening to be out and about with temperatures in the 70s and moderate humidity. Breezes are minimal. Lows hold in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Sunshine dominates on Saturday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s with a few spots reaching 90 for a more typical summer kind of day. Humidity is still not that bad. Temperatures drop off nicely overnight, reaching the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday is more of the same, just a little hotter/more humid with most areas reaching the upper 80s to low 90s under mainly sunny skies. Overnight lows only fall to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A needed cold front approaches the area on Monday but highs are still likely to spike up to the mid- to upper 80s before any thunderstorms bring cooling later in the day. Still too early to make a call on the severe storm threat but it would seem possible given the strength of the front. Confidence: Medium

