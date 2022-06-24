PM Update: Classic summertime weather this weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Clouds ended up on the numerous side for much of the day, which helped keep temperatures from getting much past the “near 80” range. We probably won’t have as many clouds around this weekend as temperatures rise back to readings more common in late June. First, a great evening to be out and about. Seems like the kind of day to get some exercise or a peaceful moment in the park.

Through tonight: Clouds of the day fully dissipate with loss of sunshine. Under mainly clear skies, low temperatures dip to the mid- and upper 60s. Winds are out of the south at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly sunny conditions rule. With increased sun, temperatures should rise toward 90 in many spots. Humidity is on the moderate side, so you’ll feel it, but it’s not exactly oppressive. Winds are from the south at around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: We finish off the weekend with another day full of sunshine. Humidity is ticking up a bit, and temperatures may be a touch hotter than Saturday. Highs are mainly near 90 or into the low 90s but feeling more like mid- or upper 90s. Winds are from the south at around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Just a slight chance of a storm late in the day, but also an increasing risk of rain at night into Monday.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Other allergens are low.

