D.C.-area forecast: Sunnier today and warmer through the weekend

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: It’s nice to have June sun again. Perhaps a patch of fog early and a sprinkle late. Moderate humidity and 80s? Not bad. Express forecast Today: Sunnier after any fog. Slight rain chance. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, nearly calm. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Late breeze. Highs: 87-92.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Late breeze? Highs: Near 90 to low 90s. Forecast in detail A bit of classic summertime humidity moves in for the next few days, but at least temperatures are not expected to be too intensely hot. Sunday may be our most uncomfortable one, when considering heat plus the humidity. Our next serious chance for rain may wait until Monday, when the next cold front aims to move through the area.

Today (Friday): Early dense fog and drizzle are possible. This should dissipate as we go through the morning, allowing skies to turn sunnier. The strong June sun angle helps high temperatures shoot for the low to mid-80s, with moderate humidity (dew points mid-60s). A stray sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Southeasterly breezes increase late day and could gust near 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Dry conditions reign and skies stay mostly clear. Moderate humidity continues. Given low to mid-60s dew points, temperatures a bit above that are about as low as our low temperatures drop for the night. Breezes calm quickly after the sun sets. We may have completely still air near dawn, so perhaps a small patch or two of fog. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s turning hot under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures aim for a range around 87 to 92 degrees. Humidity remains moderate, luckily, with similar dew point levels to Friday. A fairly typical summertime day. Light breezes from the south-southeast may build later in the day and hopefully feel a bit refreshing. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s a bit muggy still, but not yet oppressive. Skies should be clear with only a few clouds, if any, around. Temperatures may only drop off into the mid-60s to near 70 degrees downtown for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: A steamier feel is in town. We may feel as hot as mid- to upper 90s, when combing the humidity with the air temperature topping out near 90 or into the low 90s. Some clouds may increase as the day goes on, but it’s a mainly bright day. Dry should rule. That said, an afternoon storm isn’t impossible. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: With increased mugginess, brought in by persistent southerly breezes, our predawn low temperatures may only dip into the upper 60s and low 70s. With increasing clouds over time, showers after midnight look like a possibility. Confidence: Medium

A cold front approaches on Monday, increasing a moist, humid southerly flow ahead of it. Showers and storms arrive, with a chance we see at least a couple of strong storms and downpours. Despite muggy dew points around 70 degrees or so, we have clouds helping to cap high temperatures in a near 80 to mid-80s zone. More sunshine than expected could increase this temperature range. Confidence: Medium

Rain chances diminish substantially Tuesday, and we should know as we get closer whether it’s a completely dry day. Skies probably brighten, perhaps to a partly to mostly sunny mode, with high temperatures currently foreseen aiming for the upper 70s to low 80s. Drier air with dew points at or below 50 degrees should feel great! Confidence: Medium

