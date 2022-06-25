D.C.-area forecast: Near 90 this weekend ahead of another cold front

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: A good day for the pool or the beach. Otherwise, on the hot side. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Iso. storm? Highs: Near 90 to low 90s. Forecast in detail It’s been an unusual June in that we’ve seen a fair number of cooler invasions. There’s another on the horizon, but first we’ve got some truly classic summertime weather this weekend. Well-timed? Depends on your perspective, maybe. If you’ve got any outdoor plans, there are not real weather worries to be concerned with. Just stay hydrated!

Today (Saturday): This is June postcard kind of weather. Skies are mainly sunny, and temperatures make a run toward 90. Grab the sunscreen and hit the water if you can. Otherwise, I might suggest a nice day in an air-conditioned space. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: It’ll be a great evening to get out and about. Humidity is still low enough to not be much of a bother. Warm evening temperatures don’t dip too much overnight, with lows ranging from the mid-60s to near 70. There could be a patch or two of fog in the usual foggy spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Sunday): With high pressure moving off the coast, we’ll see an increase in humidity and probably more clouds as well. A shower or storm is possible late, but that activity should mainly stay to our west. Before any rain chance, high temperatures reach near 90 to the low 90s. Winds blow from the south around 10 mph, with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase and there’s a chance of showers and storms, probably best early and then again toward morning as the front encroaches. Temperatures range across the 60s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Showers and thunderstorms are a good bet as a cold front sinks through on Monday. With abundant moisture around, some heavy rain and isolated flooding may occur, along with a few strong wind gusts. Right now, rain and clouds associated with the front seem to arrive on the early side, but should it hold off until later afternoon, a severe weather risk could grow. Temperatures rise to around 80 or 85 for highs. Confidence: Medium

We’ve been fortunate to have a number of beautiful post-frontal days this summer and Tuesday is another. Splendid weather, including sunny skies and low humidity, is quite likely. High temperatures are around 80. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article