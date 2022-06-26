D.C.-area forecast: Summertime heat today, some showers tomorrow

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: A summer lover’s dream, with sunny skies, highs in the low 90s, and rising humidity. A little too steamy for me. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, very warm, late-day t-shower? Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, more humid, isolated shower or storm. Lows: Low 70s.

Tomorrow: Showers likely during the morning into midday. Highs: Low 80s. Forecast in detail It’s a typical summer day with sunny skies and daytime highs in the low 90s, which is a few degrees above average. Mugginess increases tonight with a decent chance of showers, maybe a few thunderstorms, on Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. Our midweek is looking good with sunshine and 80s before we trend hotter again late in the week.

Today (Sunday): We’re warmer and mostly sunny today, maybe a few more clouds before day’s end. An isolated shower or thundershower isn’t out of the question late afternoon or evening. Expect to get sweaty by the afternoon with highs near 90 to the low 90s, the strong late-June sun, light southerly winds and moderate humidity (dew points in the low to mid-60s). Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: By nightfall, we’re mostly cloudy and rather steamy with an isolated shower or thundershower possible during the evening. It’s an uncomfortable night to sleep without the A/C or a fan as the humidity creeps higher. The chance of showers and storms starts to increase toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Cloudy with scattered showers likely at times during the morning into early or midafternoon as a cold front comes through, with a few thunderstorms possible, too. The severe weather threat looks low at this time, but be sure to check back for updates. Afternoon highs register in the low 80s. Skies could partially clear later in the day as a breeze picks up from the northwest behind the front. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Any showers should be gone by early evening. The air turns noticeably less humid as a breeze from the northwest continues to bring in drier air (dew points falling into the 50s). Overnight lows cool off to the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday looks to be a real treat with sunny skies, a daytime high near 80, and low humidity (dew points in the upper 40s to low 50s). Be sure to take some time outdoors to enjoy the refreshing feel. Tuesday night should remain comfortable with lows in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday starts a new warming trend as we get back to near average with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s, and slightly higher humidity (but still pretty comfortable). Looking ahead, we’ve got a few good pool days on deck with the 90s back in play late week into the weekend. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article