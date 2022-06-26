PM Update: Shower and storm chances rise going into a steamier night

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors West of town along the Appalachians, a light smattering of showers and a couple of storms are slowly moving east. If they hold together, they may not arrive until nearer dark. The main round of shower and storm chances is more likely to focus closer to sunrise and into midday tomorrow, as our next cold front moves through.

Through Tonight: Clouds will continue to increase, and any gusty breezes will decrease. Shower and storm chances will slowly rise but not too greatly until nearer sunrise. Any rain should be fairly brief. Dew points slowly rising to near 70 degrees will give us that sticky feeling. Low temperatures may get down only to around 70 degrees to mid-70s. Oof.

Tomorrow (Monday): Strong storm chances at this time look unlikely, but a downburst of wind in one or two storms can’t be ruled out. A heavy downpour is a very slight, secondary threat, with generally light rain amounts expected — around a tenth of an inch. Overall, the heaviest rain chances may focus around sunrise and into the midmorning hours. It may take until the early afternoon for clouds levels and rain chances to fall enough for us to dry out.

Temperatures remain a bit uncertain. We will probably get into the 80s, but if we clear out earlier than expected, upper 80s are on the table. Cloudier, rainier into the afternoon hours? That may cap us in the low 80s. Moderate west-northwest breezes are possible, some of which may create a warming “downsloping” effect off the mountains, too. Confidence is medium at best, though.

Low chance of strong storms tonight into tomorrow

So far so good on the severe weather side of things, as our next cold front moves through tomorrow morning into the midday hours.

Yes, a few spots could see a heavy downpour around sunrise into the early morning hours, but instability accompanying this cold front should keep instances of strong to severe storms very spotty — if any occur at all. It’s great timing to have much of the cold front’s energy moving through before the sun rises.

A downburst of wind from a thunderstorm is the main threat, but it’s very slight.

