PM Update: Our weather turns terrific heading into Tuesday

A cold front passed relatively peacefully today. It dropped about 0.01 inches to a quarter inch most spots locally, with some heavier stuff nearer the bay and over southern Maryland. Temperatures made it to the upper 70s to around 80 in most areas, which is on the cool side for late June. Of course, humidity made it feel the part of summer. We’re about to get a break in the humidity thanks to a cold front that has passed the area.

Through Tonight: Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph at times. That wind will keep dropping our humidity through the night as dew points approach the 40s by dawn. Lows will be seasonably cool, mainly in a mid-50s to low 60s range.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ve been treated to a number of nice low-humidity days this June, and this will be another. Mainly sunny morning skies may give in to some clouds during the midday. We’ll stay dry, though, as temperatures rise to near 80 for highs. A north wind around 10 mph will add to the pleasantness.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.

Decent June? So far, we’ve seen days with highs at or below 80. Although it seems like a more pleasant than normal June, the average for such days is seven so we’re about on target, depending on how the next few days go. In 2003, there were 16 such days, which is the most in recent history. But 2016 only featured one, which was the least on record. All this in mind, it isn’t every June that we see so many refreshing days. I know I’ve enjoyed them.

