D.C.-area forecast: Showers today, cooler Tuesday, then gradually heating back up

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: A split decision. Some showers this morning, but drying out as the afternoon wears on. Express forecast Today: Morning showers, drying out by late afternoon. Highs: 81 to 85.

Tonight: Clearing, cooler. Lows: 56 to 61.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail Although we start the week with a chance of showers, beautiful weather follows — at least for a couple of days. By Thursday and Friday, we’re heating up as June turns to July — with highs back into the 90s. The holiday weekend may be rather muggy with some late-day storm chances.

Today (Monday): Scattered showers are a good bet this morning and we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder and heavier downpour. The heaviest showers and best chance of thunder probably occur this afternoon, mostly east and southeast of the Beltway and especially toward the Eastern Shore. From the Beltway west, we dry out as the afternoon wears on with the return of some sun and highs in the low to mid-80s. Light winds (5 to 10 mph) from the southwest switch to out of the northwest in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies clear, much drier air spills into the region and it turns into a very refreshing night. Lows range from the mid-50s in our cooler areas to the low 60s downtown. Light winds from the northwest (5 to 10 mph). Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): An amazingly nice day for late June. We’ll have beautiful sunshine and maybe some puffy fair weather cumulus clouds popping up in the late morning and afternoon. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s with blissfully low humidity (dew points in the 40s). Breezes are from the north at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: It’s another uncommonly nice summer night in Washington with mostly clear skies and temperatures cool enough to open up the windows. Lows range from the mid-50s in our cooler areas to the low 60s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday through Friday share one thing in common: plenty of sun. But temperatures increase several degrees each day. Highs on Wednesday are in the mid-80s, rising to near 90 Thursday and up into the low to mid-90s by Friday. Humidity levels aren’t terrible, although a hint of mugginess arrives Friday (dew points into the 60s). Lows on Thursday from 60 to 65 increase to 65 to 70 on Friday. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday is hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s. Late-day showers and storms are a possibility. It’s not quite as hot on Sunday, but late-day storms remain possible with highs in the upper 80s after morning lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article