D.C.-area forecast: Excellent Tuesday and Wednesday before 90s return late week

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: Sunny with cooler temperatures, and humidity stays very low. Whoa! Express forecast Today: Sunny, comfortably warm. Highs: 79-83.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-65.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 84-88. Forecast in detail The next 36 hours or so offer optimum summer conditions for Washington, thanks to below-normal temperatures, low humidity and plentiful sunshine. We’ll watch summery heat return this week, but we should avoid any raindrops until this holiday weekend, when a stalled cold front generates daily forecast detail complications.

Today (Tuesday): Spectacular springlike conditions greet us with bright sunshine, temperatures only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for highs, and those dew points are at un-swamp-like lower to middle 50s (very low, comfortable humidity). Even the winds are behaving with just a light breeze from the north at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: A mostly clear and very comfortable late-June night with lows ranging from the middle 50s in the far suburbs to the lower to middle 60s in the city as humidity stays low with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies prevail again, with afternoon temperatures edging slightly higher than today in the middle to maybe upper 80s range. Humidity is still low for late-June standards with dew points in the middle to upper 50s (only slightly less comfortable than today). Winds stay light, but switch to come from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Humidity hates leaving Washington for too long in the summer, and we’ll start to feel our frizzy friend returning by this point. Dew points drift up into the 60s with lows in the 60s to low 70s right in the city under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday continue daytime sunshine domination, but heat and humidity head higher. Highs on Thursday should be near 90 and then lower to middle 90s by Friday. Humidity moves up into the moderate zone for higher heat indices, especially by Friday. Thursday night should be mostly clear with lows in the middle 60s to low 70s, then partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the muggier upper 60s to middle 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

The July Fourth weekend brings a cold front into the area to generate daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening, but it shouldn’t be a washout. Saturday should be partly sunny and still on the hotter side ahead of the front, with highs into the lower to middle 90s. Sunday should be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Independence Day aims for partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Saturday and Sunday night lows range from the 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

