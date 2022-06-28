PM Update: Pleasant tonight, then turning warmer Wednesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Temperatures today were 5 to 10 degrees below normal across the area. When you consider the low humidity, it was yet another near-perfect day this June. We’ve been lucky to have a number of them. Almost enough to forget it was 99 degrees two weeks ago. Our brief break from the summertime is winding down. It’ll feel more like late June on Wednesday.

Through Tonight: It looks like a beautiful evening to be out and about. Lows will settle to the mid- and upper 60s, under partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will be close to calm much of the night.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We will start wandering back into summer. Partly sunny skies will be nice, and humidity will remain on the low side, but you might notice it by afternoon. High temperatures will be mainly in the mid- and upper 80s. There could be an isolated late-day shower or storm, although I wouldn’t bet too heavily on it. Winds will blow from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

