D.C.-area forecast: Gradually warmer today and tomorrow before a hot Friday

8/10: A step down from yesterday's late-June perfection. But sunshine, mid-80s to near 90, and decently low humidity still get a high score. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear, trending muggier. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, even warmer. Highs: Low 90s. Forecast in detail Hard to beat yesterday’s weather, and we won’t do it with temperatures several degrees warmer. But overall it’s not a bad day for late June, and tomorrow is decent as well, even as we likely top 90 degrees. The heat and humidity surge higher on Friday before a fairly typical Fourth of July weekend — warm and humid with a chance of showers and storms.

Today (Wednesday): Not quite as delightful as yesterday’s low 80s and crazy-low humidity for late June. But still a pretty nice day despite warmer afternoon highs in the mid-80s to near 90 under mostly sunny skies. The humidity is higher but still on the low side with dew points in the mid- to upper 50s. Just a slight chance of a late-afternoon or early-evening thundershower. A light breeze comes from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Other than that slight chance of an early-evening thundershower, we’re looking at a mostly clear and pleasantly warm evening as temperatures fall back into the 70s. Turning a touch muggier though with lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re mostly sunny again and trending hotter with afternoon highs heading for the low 90s. The humidity remains mostly in check with dew points near 60. Winds continue light from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies continue as the humidity ramps higher during the evening hours. Overnight we’re looking at lows settling in the upper 60s to low 70s with dew points well into the 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

We’ll take a run at highs in the mid-90s on Friday, with moderate humidity pushing the heat index into the upper 90s. Still dry through Friday night with somewhat steamy lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A frontal boundary stalls close enough nearby to give us a chance of scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, especially during the afternoon into evening. Still plenty hot on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-90s, then a little cooler on Sunday with highs aiming for the mid- to upper 80s. Both days are partly sunny and humid. Saturday night and Sunday night lows dip to the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Still a chance of showers and storms on July Fourth, but should be a lower chance than Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise remaining partly sunny and humid with highs near 90. Confidence: Low-Medium

