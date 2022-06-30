PM Update: Temperatures and humidity head upward Friday

Placeholder while article actions load

* Code Orange air quality alert — unhealthy for sensitive groups * We snagged our seventh day today at or above 90 this summer in Washington, which is about three days below average through the end of June. Thanks to relatively low humidity, it was toasty but comfortably so — if that’s a thing. Humidity is back starting tonight. It’ll stick around through another hot one tomorrow. I guess it’s the proper way to welcome July?

Through Tonight: We can only hold off classic summertime weather so long. Humidity is sloshing back into the region tonight, which helps keep temperatures from dipping too far. Lows are mainly in a near-70 to mid-70s range. Winds are out of the south around five to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Loads of morning sun gives way to increasing midday and afternoon cloudiness. A few late-day storms are possible, especially west and north of the area. Before that, highs head toward the low 90s in most spots, and maybe mid-90s in the city plus spots southward. Heat indexes may rise about five degrees above the actual temperature. Winds blow from the south around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Fourth watch: As we approach Independence Day, weather is always on the mind. For now, it’s looking relatively decent, at least as far as weather in this region goes during July. Highs shoot for the mid-80s to around 90 or right around average. Sunshine should dominate, with only a very slight chance of a pop-up storm. It’ll feel like low 90s in the afternoon and probably more like low to mid-80s by fireworks time.

We can thank a cold front moving through this weekend. It passes late Saturday into early Sunday and helps clean out the air mass around here for a bit.

