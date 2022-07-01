D.C.-area forecast: Heat and humidity build, perfectly timed for July

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Feeling hot and humid, with temperatures a bit above average. Despite being seasonably appropriate for July, we don’t all have to love it! Express forecast Today: Humid, breezy. Shower/storm? Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Evening shower or storm chance. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Late-day showers and storms. Highs: Near or above 90.

Sunday: Morning showers/storms? Sunny afternoon. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s. Forecast in detail Heat and humidity build. Typical summertime storm chances accompany, although heavier downpours are possible tomorrow. All of this is ahead of our next cold front, which tries to move through early Sunday. If it stays on time and doesn’t stall out, we may end up with a decent Fourth of July!

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Sunshine dominates most of the day. High temperatures should get into the low to mid-90s. With dew points eyeing the 70-degree muggy mark, you’ll feel that humidity. A heat index value of 100 degrees can’t be ruled out somewhere in the region. South-southwest breezes could gust near 20 mph, helping cool us a bit. Afternoon clouds could increase and bring us a slight chance of a shower or storm midafternoon or beyond. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Some clouds along with a few showers or storms can’t be ruled out early. Most of us should stay dry, though. Sultry low temperatures merely bottom out in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers, storms and downpours are possible, with the driest time of day most likely early morning. Afternoon hours have the highest chance of rain. High temperatures near and above 90 of course have accompanying humidity. Dew points may near some of the highest, muggiest readings yet — in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms may continue into the night, but overall intensity and duration of any rain should decrease with time. Low to mid-70s are the coolest our low temperatures can get. Skies are mostly cloudy outside of any rain. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Sunday: As of now, the cold front tries to move through in the early morning. This should allow us to slowly start clearing out our skies and drying out our air, too. A shower or storm is possible early, but most activity may move south of the city. We’ll keep monitoring the front’s timing. High temperatures aim for the mid- to upper 80s, with dew points hopefully dipping into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies should clear for the most part and rain chances remain low. We’ll monitor, in case our cold front wants to stall out near us. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Fairly typical Fourth of July weather on Monday, with upper 80s to near 90 for high temperatures. Humidity may stay under control (dew points in the 60s). By fireworks time, temperatures should ease toward the low to mid-80s. An afternoon shower or storm is possible, but so far we are looking okay nearer dark. Sunshine generally dominates, so wear that sunscreen if heading out early. Confidence: Medium

Showers and storms remain in the forecast for Tuesday. Somewhat increased cloudiness may help hold temperatures back a couple degrees compared to Monday, but higher humidity is possible. High temperatures aim for the mid-80s to around 90 degrees. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article