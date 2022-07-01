PM Update: Severe storm watch into this evening, with more storms probable late Saturday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. * We made it to the 90s for a second day in a row and we’ll probably snag a third tomorrow. The difference today vs. yesterday is that humidity is way up. That fact means we’ve got a lot of moisture in the air, which is of course an ingredient for thunderstorms. A risk of such presents itself this evening, prompting a severe thunderstorm watch, and again late Saturday. Good news is it clears us out for the holiday itself.

Through Tonight: Isolated to scattered storms are a risk this evening, prompting that severe thunderstorm watch for the region until 7 p.m. A few storms could produce damaging gusts in addition to heavy downpours and dangerous lightning.

Remember that a severe thunderstorm watch means ingredients are in place for intense storms but may or may not come together. However, if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location, it means an intense storm is imminent and you should seek shelter.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/jKFhRRaMfc — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 1, 2022

Strong to severe storms have already swept through the northern part of our region from northwest Virginia through northern Maryland to around Baltimore.

Advertisement

Storms will tend to die off with sunset, leaving clearing skies overnight. Temperatures make the low to mid-70s for lows.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly sunny skies in the morning turn increasingly cloudy. Odds of scattered storms grow as the afternoon wears on and may well continue into the evening. There’s a Level 2 of 5 storm risk from the Weather Service. Other than areas of heavy rain and frequent lightning, the main threat is for isolated damaging gusts. Before the storms, temperatures head for the low 90s for highs.

Potential for severe thunderstorms on Saturday across parts of the Eastern US, particularly along the I-95 corridor from Boston to northern Virginia. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. A few storms may also contain hail, and an isolated tornado or two is possible. pic.twitter.com/rpAE1MdYSI — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 1, 2022

Sunday: Clouds and a few showers could linger into the morning. They should break and exit pretty quick in the midday, leaving us mainly sunny by afternoon. Mid-80s should do it for highs in most spots.

Monday (Independence Day): Sunshine rules. Temperatures are right around 90 for highs. Humidity is moderate, but it’ll still make it feel a few degrees hotter than it is during the day. We’re down to a range of about 80 to 85 by fireworks time.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article