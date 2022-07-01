After a tolerable June, D.C. may again avoid excessive heat in July

Placeholder while article actions load

Washington’s typical hot and humid summer weather only teased us in June. Could July pay us back with a more sustained scorching? Take heart: We project that this month we may once again be spared the worst of Washington’s standard sultriness. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We’re calling for near-normal July temperatures — somewhere between 1 degree above and 1 degree below the 30-year average. We’re leaning toward above-normal rainfall or about 4.5 to 6.5 inches, compared with the average of 4.33 inches.

Through the first half of July, simulations from three modeling systems support our outlook projecting near-average temperatures (top) and above-average rainfall (bottom):

The CFS model from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, covering all of July, calls for slightly cooler, left, along with wetter-than-normal, right, conditions:

Despite the CFS model projection, NOAA’s official July temperature outlook is more aggressive with heat chances, and leans toward warmer-than-normal conditions in our area, left. Its precipitation outlook, right, is more consistent with the model forecast for above-normal rainfall.

Looking back at June

June teased us with strong heat at times, but nothing enduring, and we enjoyed several comfortable periods with rather low humidity. The month’s high temperature of 99 degrees on the June 17 broke a daily record (from 1994) and was our highest June temperature since the severe 104 degrees on the day of the 2012 derecho.

Advertisement

June’s average temperature of 76 degrees was 0.3 degrees lower than normal (based on the period 1991-2020) and the coolest June since 2009 (but still 36th hottest since 1872). Rainfall of 2.96 inches was 1.24 inches below normal, or the 64th driest on record.

Check out the calendar showing our hot, cool and wettest periods (our lowest temperature of 58 degrees, on June 20, occurred after the record-setting 99-degree day):

How was our forecast for June?

When we issued our summer outlook on June 3, we projected June to be 1 degree above normal, so the final answer of 0.3 degrees below normal was fairly close. We didn’t make a June-only rainfall outlook, but we did call for a wetter-than-normal summer, so we’ll need July to be wet to get back on track.

Year-to-date temperature and precipitation

The cooler June outcome edged 2022′s average temperature to be a tad lower than last year up to this point, but this year’s mean temperature is tracking close to the 30-year normal:

For precipitation year-to-date, we’re still running somewhat ahead of normal, despite the drier-than-normal June:

GiftOutline Gift Article