D.C.-area forecast: Slow to see the sun today; warm and dry for the Fourth of July

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Morning clouds are slow to exit, but it should be a nice afternoon with increasing sunshine, decreasing humidity and highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Express forecast Today: Morning clouds, p.m. sun, decreasing humidity. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear, relatively comfortable. Lows: Mid- to upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm, not too humid. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Forecast in detail Today we are in transition as a front lingers to our south. It is a mostly cloudy start to the day, but then we can expect a nice afternoon with increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity. Independence Day is looking sunny and warm — almost as good as it gets for July Fourth around here — before storm chances return midweek.

Today (Sunday): A muggy and mostly cloudy morning with a lingering early-morning shower still possible. But don’t let the early clouds fool you — it’s a rather nice afternoon for outdoor activities as skies turn partly to mostly sunny with somewhat lower humidity (dew points dropping to near 60). Daytime highs are seasonable in the mid-80s to near 90, with a light wind from the north. Confidence: High

Tonight: A clear and comfortable night ahead with seasonable lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Humidity continues to decrease (dew points fall into the 50s) with a light wind from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Independence Day): The holiday looks great for outdoor activities, but you’ll want to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen. We’re mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and comfortable humidity (dew points in the mid-50s). Winds are light from the south. When I think of a nice Fourth of July forecast, this is it. Enjoy. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few clouds around could slightly hinder a perfect 10/10 fireworks forecast. But it’s hard to complain about partly cloudy skies with evening temperatures falling back through the 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. With low wind speeds and slightly more humid air in place, the clouds and smoke may linger for a bit. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Daily shower and thunderstorm chances eye the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days are partly sunny and humid, with highs near 90 and scattered storms possible, especially during the afternoon into evening. Some storms could be severe due to an approaching cold front. Confidence: Medium

