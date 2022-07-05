PM Update: Hot and humid Wednesday, with another late-day storm chance

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We’re heading into peak summer when it comes to temperature averages. Washington’s average high ticks up to 90 Wednesday. In that sense, today wasn’t so bad, as long as you don’t count the humidity. Midday showers and storms delivered a hefty dose of low-level moisture. Compared with Monday, dew points are up about 20 to 25 degrees — classic air you can wear. It’ll stay humid tonight and Wednesday. Temperatures also will rise to near and above our average of 90.

Through tonight: There could be a shower or storm this evening and even overnight. If so, it shouldn’t be too widespread. Some brief heavy rain and lightning may occur. With high humidity increasingly entrenched, temperatures won’t dip too far. Lows will range across the 70s, or about 72 to 78 most spots. Winds will be from the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph, with perhaps a patch or two of fog.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A soupy morning will turn into something fairly unpleasant in the afternoon, despite partly sunny skies. Highs from near 90 to the low 90s will feel more like mid-90s to near 100 thanks to high levels of humidity. Showers and storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon. For now, it seems as if the highest risk of severe storms is to our south. Winds will be out of the west and northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores and grass pollen are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen are low.

Midwest derecho: The same “northwest flow” pattern that has delivered us a storm risk today and may again Wednesday is responsible for producing a derecho in the Plains and Midwest today.

A derecho with embedded significant severe wind gusts appears probable from central to eastern South Dakota into southwest Minnesota and northern Iowa into this evening. If you are in this area, ensure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings, and a plan in place pic.twitter.com/kIKX86hukR — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 5, 2022

As of 4 p.m. Eastern, there were at least a dozen reports of significant (75 mph-plus) wind gusts among 80 wind reports in total, mainly across South Dakota. Gusts as high as 96 mph were recorded near Huron, S.D., shortly after 2 p.m. local time. The derecho is targeting Iowa next as it dives southeast.

Also showing up beautifully on KFSD is the descending rear-inflow jet and re-intensifying bookend vortex. Classic derecho storm-scale dynamics on display. pic.twitter.com/T9cznoYGnH — Elizabeth Leitman (@WxLiz) July 5, 2022

