P.M. Update: Flood watch tonight with heavy showers and storms likely

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are a good bet. They may be numerous for a time this evening into the overnight, with the potential for heavy rain and some flooding if storms repeatedly pass — a.k.a. train — over the same area. Low temperatures will be in the low and mid-70s. Winds will be light and variable but turning more northerly or northeasterly with time. About a quarter to a half-inch of rain will fall in general storms, with perhaps two or more inches in any training activity.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be another soupy one. It should be partly sunny as temperatures rise to the mid-80s for highs. There could be some afternoon storms, as well. Right now, it doesn’t look too severe, but there will be more heavy rain and lightning in any stronger storms. Winds will be from the north at about 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
