P.M. Update: Flood watch tonight with heavy showers and storms likely

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flash flood watch until 5 a.m. * Clouds helped hold temperatures back a bit this morning, but as they cleared in the afternoon, temperatures pushed into the 90s. With dew points in the muggy upper 60s to about 70, it was classic July. Also in classic July fashion, our near-daily risk of showers and storms is present. We could see some heavy rain into tonight. If you come across flooded roads: turn around, don’t drown.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are a good bet. They may be numerous for a time this evening into the overnight, with the potential for heavy rain and some flooding if storms repeatedly pass — a.k.a. train — over the same area. Low temperatures will be in the low and mid-70s. Winds will be light and variable but turning more northerly or northeasterly with time. About a quarter to a half-inch of rain will fall in general storms, with perhaps two or more inches in any training activity.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be another soupy one. It should be partly sunny as temperatures rise to the mid-80s for highs. There could be some afternoon storms, as well. Right now, it doesn’t look too severe, but there will be more heavy rain and lightning in any stronger storms. Winds will be from the north at about 5 to 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article