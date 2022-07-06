D.C.-area forecast: Heat index near 100 this afternoon as daily storm chances continue

Today (Wednesday): Partly sunny and humid again. We’re headed for afternoon highs in the low 90s. And with the very high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s), the heat index should top out near 100. With this much moisture in the air and a frontal boundary nearby, an isolated shower or storm could develop at just about any time. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: We have a better chance of more numerous showers and storms this evening and overnight. Some storms could produce flooding given the recent rainfall. Lows only fall back to the muggy low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly cloudy skies should hold temperatures back a bit, with highs topping out in the mid- to upper 80s. But the humidity remains very high with a chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms remain possible through the night. No let up in the mugginess with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid-70s again. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
More of the same with a chance of scattered showers and storms Friday and Friday night. Still humid on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Friday night lows dip to near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium
The weekend starts on an uncertain note. High pressure tries to build in from the northwest on Saturday, but it’s not clear whether it will build in strong enough or fast enough to clear out the clouds and eliminate the chance of showers and storms. Sunday has a better chance to be rain-free with brighter skies and lower humidity. Highs both days should be in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Low-Medium