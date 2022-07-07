PM Update: Muggy through a toasty Friday that features a heavy rain risk late

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Considering our average high is now 90, which is as hot as it gets per our annual averages, today’s highs in the low 80s with plentiful clouds seem not so bad. Then there’s the humidity. It’s remained on the high side today, reminding us it is indeed July. Friday feels the part, as well. We’ll see more sun ahead of yet another heavy rain threat.

Through tonight: It stays muggy tonight under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a slight chance of a passing shower as lows range from 70 to 75. Winds are light and variable.

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is abundant Friday morning, but clouds build with time. Highs are around 85 in the cool spots to near 90 in toastier locations. Winds are out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. We should stay dry during most or all of the day, but showers and storms are advancing on the area by sunset.

More flooding? Heavy rain becomes likely heading into Friday night. It’s accompanied by some storms and may lead to flooding. A stationary front in the region is slated to be nearby as a little wave of low pressure tries to develop along it. With that boundary as a conduit and copious environmental moisture combined, conditions are ripe for some big rain totals.

As always, details are subject to some change given that we’re more than 24 hours away at publish. That said, there’s enough model agreement to keep a close eye. Rain sticks with us into Saturday, but probably tending to wind down through the midday and perhaps turning dry by afternoon. Highs are mainly in the upper 70s. We’ll probably have more on this heavy rain potential tomorrow.

