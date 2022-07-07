D.C.-area forecast: Muggy with storm chances through Friday before gradual weekend drying

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 4/10: Storms likely to be a threat; high humidity will make you sweat. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, very humid. Highs: 83 to 87.

Tonight: Humid with scattered showers and storms. Lows: 67 to 73.

Tomorrow: Sultry with showers and storms likely. Highs: 84 to 88. Forecast in detail It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity! Highs in the 80s are not eye-catching, but the humidity is oppressive for the next two days. Storms are definitely whack-a-mole style, popping up here and there. A slow-moving cool front finally comes to our rescue over the weekend, clearing us up and drying us out for Sunday and Monday.

Today (Thursday): Risks of a shower or thunderstorm continue all day long but most are short lived and hit-or-miss, making a radar app a great companion. Despite the clouds, highs still climb to the mid-80s. Humidity is sauna-like with dew points in the mid-70s. Breezes are minimal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds hold through the night, but showers and storms should quiet down by late in the evening. Winds are nearly calm and lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Most of the stronger storms should be well south of the area, but high humidity keeps the threat of pop-up showers and storms on tap, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid-80s and breezes are still lacking. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A cool front may finally start crawling into the area, and this could serve to set off more numerous storms with the potential for some notable downpours. The showers keep humidity painfully high as lows remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday is a transition day, hopefully, as drier air should start to bleed into the area. Given how slow this is likely to occur, it is best to just plan on further chances of scattered showers/storms through the day. With a little luck, there should be enough breaks to get out and about some time in the afternoon. Highs are mainly in the low 80s. Skies finally clear out overnight with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Super summer weather settles in on Sunday and Monday with low humidity and sunny skies. We’re in the low 80s for highs, and the low to mid-60s for lows will feel great. Confidence: Medium

