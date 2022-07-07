D.C.-area forecast: Muggy with storm chances through Friday before gradual weekend drying

Today (Thursday): Risks of a shower or thunderstorm continue all day long but most are short lived and hit-or-miss, making a radar app a great companion. Despite the clouds, highs still climb to the mid-80s. Humidity is sauna-like with dew points in the mid-70s. Breezes are minimal. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds hold through the night, but showers and storms should quiet down by late in the evening. Winds are nearly calm and lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Friday): Most of the stronger storms should be well south of the area, but high humidity keeps the threat of pop-up showers and storms on tap, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid-80s and breezes are still lacking. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A cool front may finally start crawling into the area, and this could serve to set off more numerous storms with the potential for some notable downpours. The showers keep humidity painfully high as lows remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Saturday is a transition day, hopefully, as drier air should start to bleed into the area. Given how slow this is likely to occur, it is best to just plan on further chances of scattered showers/storms through the day. With a little luck, there should be enough breaks to get out and about some time in the afternoon. Highs are mainly in the low 80s. Skies finally clear out overnight with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
Super summer weather settles in on Sunday and Monday with low humidity and sunny skies. We’re in the low 80s for highs, and the low to mid-60s for lows will feel great. Confidence: Medium