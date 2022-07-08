D.C.-area forecast: Showers and storms may cause flooding tonight and Saturday

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Early patches of fog and clouds slowly reveal more sunshine by midday. Most of the day should stay dry. Southeast breezes aren’t noticeable until mid- to late afternoon as rain chances start slowly increasing along with renewed cloud cover. High temperatures hit at least the muggy mid-80s, but a few sunnier spots may see some low 90s. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: More showers and storms may continue to erupt with flooding downpours becoming a greater threat with time. A quasi-stationary front in our area and a small low-pressure system lock in a feed of moisture delivering us rain. Muggy dew points around 70 degrees remain with low temperatures hovering near 70 degrees to mid-70s. Damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Saturday): Heavy rain may continue to threaten. Hopefully waning after midday hours, but this isn’t a high confidence forecast. Late afternoon has the best chance of seeing some drier conditions. Continued muggy high temperatures aim for the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Some east-northeast breezes could gust near 25 mph a few times. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Any early shower or storm should move out fairly quickly. Skies begin to clear, with low temperatures getting cooler thanks to dew points dropping into the low to mid-60s. Northeast breezes should slowly calm. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: We have the slightest of shower chances early, but overall it’s a mostly sunny day with high temperatures near 80 to mid-80s. Dipping dew points may aim for the 60 degree mark, making it a pretty comfortable day by July standards. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Overnight temperatures should fall into the comfortable low to mid-60s. Skies are mostly clear nearest dawn as any breezes also calm down around same time. Confidence: Medium
Sunshine and warmth crank back up on Monday and Tuesday. Mid- to upper 80s on Monday may then be bested on Tuesday with low to even mid-90s. While dew points only slowly head back toward muggier territory, we hopefully keep heat index values at or below 100 degrees on Tuesday. An afternoon shower or storm is possible Tuesday as well. Stay tuned for small forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Medium