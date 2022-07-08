PM Update: Rain develops tonight, and a flood threat grows into Saturday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch 11 p.m. tonight through 2 p.m. Saturday * It was another soupy day across the area. Dew points in the 70s that teamed up with temperatures in the mid- and upper 80s made it easy to sweat. All the moisture pooling in the area is getting ready to rain down on us. In some places, it will probably lead to flooding. Unfortunately, Saturday may be mainly a loss. Sunday is looking better, though.

Through Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop to the west. They’ll work into the area near and after dark, with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible off and on through much of the night. Some flooding may arise in heavier activity. Remember: turn around, don’t drown. Other spots may not see much rain despite deluges nearby. Lows should range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light and variable outside any storms.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s looking more like rain could linger. Rain will be occasionally heavy, particularly in the morning, which exacerbates ongoing flooding risks. It should be tapering by late afternoon or evening. Temperatures are expected to be about in the mid-70s for daytime highs. (Note: actual highs may come near midnight tonight, if rain doesn’t knock readings back by then.)

A general one to three inches of rain seems possible by the time it’s all over. Some spots could surpass four inches if storms repeatedly pass over the same area.

Sunday: It’s the pick of the weekend, for sure. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly sunny, and humidity should be down. High temperatures will be around 80 as winds blow from the north and northwest around 5 mph to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article