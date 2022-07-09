D.C.-area forecast: Pockets of heavy rain this morning, dwindling with time

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch through 2 p.m. today * Today’s daily digit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: I could go for a pool day instead of puddle day. Express forecast Today: Rain, ending with time. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Tonight: Clearing. Lows: Mid- to upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s. Forecast in detail We’re dodging raindrops this morning and hopefully missing out on significant flooding as much as possible. Rain odds dwindle with time today, leaving us dry by evening if not prior. The rest of the forecast is considerably better. At least, until we get to the heat on Tuesday. In the meantime, if you’re out and about today, be aware of the potential to come across high water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Today (Saturday): Pockets of heavy rain are ongoing early morning. Although it could be hit-or-miss, some areas could pick up too much in a short period, leading to flooding. Showers may continue off and on into the afternoon, but the heaviest probably comes early. Widespread rainfall totals of one to three inches seem a decent bet, with some spots ending up with more. It’s on the cool side despite remaining rather muggy. Temperatures may only reach the low and mid-70s in the afternoon as winds turn to come out of the northeast. Gusts around 25 mph are possible. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A stray shower may linger. Otherwise, clearing. We should trend toward mostly clear by morning. Winds are light out of the north and northeast. Temperatures dip to the mid- and upper 60s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Humidity is down, and sunshine is the rule. We’ll see some clouds in the peak heating of the day, but it should stay dry. Highs are mainly in the low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are clear. The relatively low humidity allows temperatures to fall to a range of near 60 to mid-60s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Skies remain rather sunny on Monday. With a wind switching to come from the south, humidity begins to rise, but it’s still on the low-moderate side. Afternoon readings make the mid-80s or so. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures are poised to jump back toward summerlike levels on Tuesday. Sunshine is dominant as temperatures rise to a range of low to mid-90s for highs. Fortunately, it may just be a one-day pulse of higher heat, for now. Confidence: Medium

