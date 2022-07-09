PM Update: Flood threat lessens as rains slow, but caution still urged

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors With some spots having received 4 inches or more of rain, area soils are saturated. So any heavy showers this evening, though not widespread, may exacerbate stream and river levels. Stay weather-aware until at least midnight. Remember: turn around, don’t drown when encountering floodwaters. The weather will continue to improve on Sunday.

Through tonight: It will be mostly cloudy, with showers, sprinkles and even one last downpour possible until about midnight. After that, the flooding risk should subside. Patchy fog may develop, so use those low-beams. Light north-northeast breezes may near calm at times. Low temperatures are in the mid- to upper-60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Humidity and cloud levels will be slowly on their way downward as this cold front finally sags southward. A stray shower or sprinkle will be possible early. High temperatures should top out in the upper-70s to low-80s. Generally light easterly breezes could gust a few times near 20 mph. The night is dry, clear and calm, with low temperatures near 60 to mid-60s.

See Ian Livingston's forecast through the weekend.

Good news: Flooding no longer reported by any of the region’s gauges

Out of the 419 waterway gauges in the region, currently none are reporting flooding. This is great news, according to the Advanced Hydrological Prediction Service, but pop-up downpours can’t be ruled out this evening.

Folks in Southern Maryland may have the most reason to monitor the weather radar with us, as the cold front slowly sags south and east of D.C. toward North Carolina. Even a quick downpour on such saturated soils will immediately run off into waterways, easily swelling them higher.

