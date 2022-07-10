D.C.-area forecast: A break from the rain, before heat and storm chances return midweek

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Not too hot with brightening skies by afternoon. Highs near or just past 80 with decreasing humidity isn’t bad for a summer Sunday. Express forecast Today: Departing morning clouds, increasing afternoon sun. Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and fairly comfortable. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm, not too humid. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail An area of high pressure brings brighter skies later today and into the early part of the workweek. After the weekend rain and flooding, it will be nice to get outside and enjoy the improving conditions. Daytime highs register in the relatively pleasant 80s with comfortable humidity until the 90s return by midweek.

Today (Sunday): Morning clouds and areas of patchy fog possible — especially west of the city — with a chance of a lingering shower south of D.C. in the early-morning hours. Partly to mostly sunny skies return for the afternoon with daytime highs nearly 10 degrees below average, around 80 to the low 80s, and gradually decreasing humidity. Winds are from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a relatively comfy feel. Lows fall to the low 60s and a light wind from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Plenty of sunshine to start the week. Daytime highs should get to the mid-80s with comfortable humidity for this time of year (dew points near 60). Winds continue light from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies. Feeling noticeably warmer than tonight with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70, a southerly wind, and rising humidity (dew points climbing into the 60s). Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Hopefully you enjoyed the break from the heat and humidity because both are back on Tuesday. Daytime highs should reach the low to mid-90s with mostly sunny skies with moderate to high humidity. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out late the in the day. It’s sultry Tuesday night with lows only dropping to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday could start out mostly sunny, but an approaching cold front brings an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Still pretty warm with highs in the low 90s — about average for this time of year. Confidence: Low-Medium

