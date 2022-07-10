PM Update: Clear and calm tonight. Comfortable 80s and sunshine tomorrow.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Experienced one last shower or sprinkle in the region this afternoon? Let us know. This afternoon and tomorrow offer a window of decent weather with below-average high temperatures in the 80s. Comfortable humidity, too! By Tuesday afternoon, we will see a return of (strong?) storm chances, humidity and highs in the 90s.

Through Tonight: East and southeast breezes near 10 mph during the evening try to fully calm by dawn. Rain chances go to zero and skies clear. Noticeably more comfortable low temperatures bottom out near 60 to mid-60s.



Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny with very comfortable dew points dropping into the 50s. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-80s. Southerly breezes become more noticeable during the afternoon, occasionally gusting near 15 mph. Skies remain clear into the night, but dew points climb and temperatures stall with steady southerly breezes. Overnight lows may dip into the upper 60s to low 70s.

See Molly Robey's forecast through midweek.

Slight chance of strong storms on Tuesday

A few severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the two main threats being damaging wind gusts and large hail. We have a cold front approaching the region on Tuesday before stalling nearby Tuesday night into Wednesday. Ahead of this front, storm ingredients may be stirred together by a southerly flow of warm wind and moisture.

Temperatures may quickly head for the low 90s (perhaps mid-90s), and increasing atmospheric moisture will not only make it feel muggy, but also raise the risk of heavier downpours. Perhaps a quick inch or two of rain can’t be ruled out?

We’ll keep an eye on this for you. As of now, there is just a 1 out of 5 chance of severe storms (dark green shading on the map). But we could see two rounds of thunderstorms, so we will have to watch radar together and stay weather-aware during Tuesday afternoon and perhaps Tuesday night.



