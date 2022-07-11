PM Update: Scattered showers and storms return on a hot Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’re climbing back into summer weather. Today’s highs in the mid-80s are still a bit below normal, but with the sun it felt pretty toasty. Our conditions stay calm through tonight, but a chance of showers and storms is back for Tuesday. Before the storms get here, it’s going to be rather hot.

Through tonight: Any leftover clouds from the day dissipate with sunset. Readings are near 80 around sunset, so it’ll be a good one for outdoor dinner or such. Temperatures range from the mid-60s to around 70 for lows. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph.



Tomorrow (Tuesday): Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop to the west during the midafternoon and move through our region into the evening. Some could be strong to severe, with damaging gusts the main threat. Highs rise to the low 90s in most spots, with some mid-90s possible as well. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen are low.

Spout outbreak: It’s been a couple big days for European waterspouts. This image from Finland is probably the best of the bunch, given the sheer number of twisters dipping out of the clouds.

Viikonloppuna Pyhämaan ja Kustavin välisellä merialueella kulki näyttäviä merenpintaa pärskyttäviä trombeja, jotka voivat olla tuhoisia merellä ja maalla. Trombeja näkyi samaan aikaan parhaimmillaan 7. Kuvan ottanut LSMV:n työntekijä Pohjois-Ahvenanmaalla. #trombi pic.twitter.com/bmU1ZR1oTc — Merivartiosto - LSMV (@meriraja) July 11, 2022

