D.C.-area forecast: A nice summer week with highs mostly in the 80s

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: A very nice summer day with slightly below average temperatures and humidity. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 81 to 86.

Tonight: Increasingly humid. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Hot, humid, late-day storm chance. Highs: 90 to 95. Forecast in detail This summer has taken it easy on us so far and we’ll look to escape mid-July without truly brutal heat and humidity. Tuesday is warm and muggy, to be sure, but the second half of the week promises slightly below average temperatures. Tuesday and perhaps Sunday present the week’s best chances for late-day storms.

Today (Monday): The week is off to an excellent start with sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Consider that the average high is currently 90. Humidity is also a bit below average with dew points near 60. A light southerly breeze (around 5 to 10 mph) enters the region during the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: The southerly breeze increases humidity overnight (dew points rise through the 60s) and also slows the descent of temperatures. Overnight lows are in the low 70s downtown with upper 60s in our cooler spots. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is the kind of weather you expect in mid-July: hot and humid with the threat of late-day storms. Under partly sunny skies, highs are mostly in the low 90s, but it feels several degrees hotter with moderately high humidity (dew points near 70). Late-day storm chances are around 30 percent thanks to an approaching cold front; a few of these storms could be intense, with damaging winds in addition to downpours and lightning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Some scattered storms — possibly severe — are possible (40 percent chance) in the evening; otherwise, it’s partly cloudy and muggy with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday’s cold front washes out just to our south on Wednesday. It could be close enough to set off a storm or two — especially in our southern areas — but most of the area probably stays dry. Under partly sunny skies, it’s neither quite as hot nor as humid as Tuesday, with highs near 90. Lows Wednesday night range from 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday through Saturday is a pretty good-looking stretch with partly sunny skies, moderate humidity (dew points in the 60s) and highs mostly in the mid-to-upper 80s. A late-day storm could pop up on any of these days, but it’s generally dry. The nights are partly cloudy and mild with lows mostly from the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

The next front moves into the region on Sunday, increasing late-day storm chances. Ahead of the front it’s very warm and humid, with highs approaching 90. Confidence: Medium

