D.C.-area forecast: Surge of heat and humidity today with late-day storm threat

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: Certainly could be worse. But that sultry, summery soup starts to stir again, with scattered late-day storms. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, hotter, late-day scattered storms. Highs: 90-95.

Tonight: Evening scattered storms likely. Lows: 70-75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and not as humid. Highs: 88-92. Forecast in detail The nice thing about this summer (so far!) is that our hottest periods have tended to be short-lived. This week is no exception as we surge stronger heat today with scattered storms late, only to reverse course for middle to late week, with lower humidity and more 80s rather than 90s for highs. The weekend is looking near normal temperature-wise as late-day storm chances emerge again.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, hotter and muggy today with a good chance of scattered storms late in the day. Highs reach the lower to middle 90s with moderate to high humidity (dew points maxing out in the low 70s). The best chance of storms is after 4 p.m. or so. Some of these storms could produce strong, gusty winds and small hail, especially west and north of the city. Winds blow mainly from the southwest at around 1o mph, except higher gusts around storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening scattered thunderstorms are likely before mainly partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds from the south and west at about five to 10 mph, except gustier around storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny, seasonably hot and with lower humidity compared with today. Highs should range from the upper 80s in the outer suburbs to low 90s near and south of the city, with dew points in the 60s instead of 70s thanks to drying breezes from the northwest and west at around 10 mph or less. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Can’t rule out an isolated evening storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the middle 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday are reasonably nice, mostly sunny summer days with highs in the middle to upper 80s, moderate humidity (60s for dew points), and only a slight chance of a shower or storm. Thursday and Friday night should be mostly clear with lows from the low 60s to near 70 right in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend offers typical summer weather with partly to mostly sunny skies both days and highs in the middle 80s to near 90 (along with continued moderate humidity). Afternoon to evening thunderstorm chances pick back up again, especially by Sunday, but most spots should be dry most of the time. Saturday night should be partly cloudy with lows from the middle 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article