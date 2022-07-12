D.C.-area forecast: Surge of heat and humidity today with late-day storm threat

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, hotter and muggy today with a good chance of scattered storms late in the day. Highs reach the lower to middle 90s with moderate to high humidity (dew points maxing out in the low 70s). The best chance of storms is after 4 p.m. or so. Some of these storms could produce strong, gusty winds and small hail, especially west and north of the city. Winds blow mainly from the southwest at around 1o mph, except higher gusts around storms. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Evening scattered thunderstorms are likely before mainly partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds from the south and west at about five to 10 mph, except gustier around storms. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny, seasonably hot and with lower humidity compared with today. Highs should range from the upper 80s in the outer suburbs to low 90s near and south of the city, with dew points in the 60s instead of 70s thanks to drying breezes from the northwest and west at around 10 mph or less. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Can’t rule out an isolated evening storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the middle 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday and Friday are reasonably nice, mostly sunny summer days with highs in the middle to upper 80s, moderate humidity (60s for dew points), and only a slight chance of a shower or storm. Thursday and Friday night should be mostly clear with lows from the low 60s to near 70 right in the city. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend offers typical summer weather with partly to mostly sunny skies both days and highs in the middle 80s to near 90 (along with continued moderate humidity). Afternoon to evening thunderstorm chances pick back up again, especially by Sunday, but most spots should be dry most of the time. Saturday night should be partly cloudy with lows from the middle 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium